Cresswind residents break record for Angel Tree turnout

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The people of the Cresswind neighborhood in Myrtle Beach broke their previous record for turnout when it comes to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
Neighbors in the community took 181 Angel Tree tags, which is more than they’ve ever taken before.
“Just when we think we’ve peaked in the neighborhood then more people take more tags,” resident/organizer Lynn Willett said.
The Cresswind neighborhood is known for being especially generous during the Angel Tree program every year. They’ve been involved since 2014.
Residents loaded up two Salvation Army trucks Thursday with gifts for children in need who live in Horry County.
“It’s a wonderful time to look at those who might be less privileged that didn’t have the opportunities that we do currently,” resident Linda Kimak said.
Willett believes it’ll be possible to hit the 200 tag mark in 2021.
“I would not be surprised at all,” she said.
It makes Willett proud to know she lives in such a generous community.
“It makes me feel grateful,” she said. “Thankful to live where I live with a group of people that are as kind and as generous. It makes me feel really good to see those tags and to know that those kids are going to have a good Christmas.”
