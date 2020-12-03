Conway’s Celebration of Lights kicks off Thursday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From the holiday lights to visits with Santa, Christmas is in the air in Conway!
The Conway Celebration of Lights drive-thru light show kicks off on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It runs every Thursday through Sunday until Christmas Eve.
On the drive, you’ll spot Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Christmas trees, and even the Twelve Days of Christmas.
Ashley Smith, director of Conway’s parks and recreation, said there are over three million lights throughout the city for Christmas.
Admission to the Celebration of Lights is free this year, and here’s how it’s possible.
“Our city leaders, we have great leaders in our city and they come to the conclusion that being a year that was so tough, we want to give back to our citizens of Conway and the citizens of Horry County to come and have a nice family activity where they don’t have to spend a lot of money,” Smith said.
Not only does the light show begin Thursday, but the over 30-year-old Rivertown Christmas Celebration does too. The celebration includes COVID-safe visits with Santa and free carriage rides around town. You can also step into a winter wonderland.
“I’m so excited because one of the things we are going to be offering is snowfall park, so the park beside City Hall will be filled with snow so folks can come through, catch a snowflake, grab a picture and just watch the snowfall,” Conway Downtown Alive Executive Director Hillary Howard said.
The Rivertown Christmas Celebration continues each Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. through Dec. 17.
Don’t forget, an ice skating rink is also coming to Conway in January.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.