CCU warns of football ticket scam ahead of BYU game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University officials are warning of a football ticket scam ahead of the Chanticleers’ big game against BYU on Saturday.
The university said Thursday that it was made aware of fake tickets and bar codes being sold via Facebook and other social media outlets posing as real tickets. Officials reaffirmed that the game is sold out, and ticketholders either already have their paper tickets or receive digital tickets only from a secure account.
Officials also ask that fans be vigilant when buying tickets from third-party resale sites not affiliated with the university, such as StubHub.
The CCU Department of Public Safety is investigating the scam. Anyone with information is asked to call officials at 843-349-2177.
