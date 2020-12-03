CCU plans to show Saturday’s football game on big screen at baseball stadium

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – With limited capacity allowed in Brooks Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols, Coastal Carolina University is coming up with a creative way to allow fans to watch this weekend’s game on campus.
CCU athletic director Matt Hogue said the university plans on allowing a number of fans to watch the Chanticleers take on BYU on a large screen at the neighboring Springs Brooks Stadium, home to the 2016 national champion baseball team.
No other information was immediately available about the number of fans who will be allowed into Springs Brooks.
The undefeated Chanticleers will play host to BYU on Dec. 5. Originially, CCU was set to play No. 25 Liberty, but that matchup was scrapped due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Flames.
ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be broadcasting live from CCU on Saturday for the first time in the university’s history.
