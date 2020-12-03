CCU, ESPN allowing a limited number of fans at ‘College GameDay’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University and ESPN are now allowing a limited number of fans to attend College GameDay when the show airs live from Conway on Saturday.
The school announced Thursday night that it is offering an application to those who want to attend, and fans will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The event will also follow COVID-19 protocols including a mask requirement as well as adhering to assigned seating in pods of four with social distancing enforced.
Applicants must also submit the names of everyone who will be attending, along with one valid email address, as well as a mailing address and phone number.
Those selected to participate will be contacted on Friday by a member of the CCU athletic department with specific instructions on where and when to report Saturday morning. Tickets will also be sent digitally for entry into Brooks Stadium for the show.
Anyone who is not contacted is asked to not report to campus, and will not be allowed inside the stadium.
The deadline to apply is at noon Friday. College GameDay airs starting at 9 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
Click here for more information and to apply. If you’re making a College GameDay sign, share it with us here!
