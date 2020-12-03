CCU defensive end Tarron Jackson invited to 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is the nation’s most unique football game and football’s premier senior showcase event. Now in its 71st season, the event annually features the country’s best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South who are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams. The game will be televised on NFL Network. Jackson, who officially accepted the all-star game invite Thursday evening, leads the Chanticleers’ defense this season with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles-for-loss. He also leads the team with 15 quarterback hurries and is fifth in total tackles with 44 on the year.