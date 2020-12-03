CCU alumni rally together with College GameDay coming to town

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The College GameDay crew spent Thursday preparing Brooks Stadium for the national spotlight.
Meanwhile, the Coastal Carolina University Alumni Relations Office was also busy handling questions.
“Under normal circumstances, we would be planning our big alumni tailgate at Blanton Park behind Atheneum Hall,” said Alumni Relations Executive Director Diane Sanders. “There’s still been a lot of excitement that we’ve been able to push onto our social media channels and engage with our alumni that way.”
Sanders said, if anything, it’s been beneficial to do most alumni interaction through social media because she’s able to reach alumni from all over the world.
She was a student in 2004 as the football program entered its second year, so seeing what they’ve accomplished this year has really brought it full circle.
“We’re just excited for the opportunity to have this happening at Coastal and being able to host College GameDay and this game right here in Brooks Stadium,” said Sanders.
The College GameDay set-up is hard to miss, near the field house, which meant fans could stop by to see the GameDay crew setting up throughout the day.
”Real excited about it, it’s great to get some national publicity,” said Chanticleer fan Tim Jessup. “It’s well deserved. We’ve got a great football team this year.”
Saturday’s game against BYU is sold out, but university officials said Spring Brooks Stadium, the baseball field right across the parking lot, will be open for overflow attendees with the game being streamed on the scoreboard.
