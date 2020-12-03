Bond denied for Myrtle Beach man charged in Marion County double homicide

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man accused in a double homicide in Marion County will remain behind bars, according to officials.
The Marion County Magistrate’s Office said Isaac Kareem Hemingway, 38, was denied bond after an arraignment early Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Maisha Burch and Andrew Legette.
Authorities said a family member found the victims’ bodies at a home near Taft Watson Raod in the Centenary area in January.
Hemingway was additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is being held at the Marion County Detention Center.
