Big Air Trampoline Park has fun for all in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Big Air Trampoline Park is located in many states and now Myrtle Beach has one!
Big Air Myrtle Beach is located off South Kings Highway. They are thrilled to bring all of the fun attractions they offer to the grand strand.
“It’s just all about getting families together, it’s all about Mom and Dad having an hour or two that have physical activity with the kids you put your phone away you put their devices away and actually have some good old fashioned fun” said Owner, Robert Floyd.
They are open 7 days a week!
