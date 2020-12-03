Be a Santa to a Senior to spread joy this Christmas Season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Home Instead Senior Care is doing ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program this holiday season. This program is a great way to spread joy to the seniors in the area.
Home Instead is collecting gifts until December 8th and has partnered with Zaxbys. To help with this program, you can visit Zaxbys at these locations:
- Zaxby’s 3725 Oleander Dr., Myrtle Beach SC 29577
- Zaxby’s 1623 Church St, Conway SC 29526
- Zaxby’s 100 Strand Market Dr., Myrtle Beach SC 29588
- Zaxby’s 3858 Renee Dr., Myrtle Beach SC 29579
These locations with have a ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ tree, you can choose an ornament from the tree and buy the seniors requested gift.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 843-357-9777.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.