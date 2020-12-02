90-year-old endangered man reported missing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 90-year-old man believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment is missing in Charlotte.
A Silver Alert was issued for Hersel Best Wednesday morning.
Police say they are investigating the disappearance of Best, who was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Hickory Cove Lane in Charlotte. He’s described as being around 5′10″ and 140 pounds with hazel eyes and short gray/black hair.
Best was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants and a tan windbreaker. He may be in a seafoam green 2007 Lincoln Town Car with NC license plate SVN-8815.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-2373 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.