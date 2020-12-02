’We are so excited’: City of Conway paints the town teal ahead of College GameDay

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University hosting College GameDay this weekend isn’t only exciting for the school, but the entire city of Conway is bursting with Chanticleer pride.
People hope the extra spotlight this weekend brings a boost for local businesses.
“We are so excited this is our hometown university,” said Hillary Howard, Executive Director of Conway Downtown Alive.
Painting the town teal, CCU flags and banners line the streets and businesses in downtown Conway while bows adorn the buildings. Howard said they are working to show their team spirit ahead of the big game.
“It wasn’t that long ago I was in the stands watching the game and the students had ‘College GameDay to Conway’ signs,” she said.
Howard hopes the big turnout will bring more people to downtown businesses.
She said since football tickets are limited due to the pandemic more people come downtown to watch the game.
“We’re expecting those numbers to skyrocket as we have just grown throughout the season,” Howard said.
Hoping to catch some of the game-day traffic is Sean Kobos, a CCU alum who now owns The Crafty Rooster.
“Being an alum, you got to be extremely proud of the way our team has been playing this year,” he said.
He said the pandemic has been hard on business, but it’s improved since Gov. Henry McMaster lifted occupancy restrictions last month.
“We can have more diners in here which definitely helps,” Kobos said. “We’re doing more take out business than last year. That’s probably tripled or quadrupled since last year.”
Kobos expects the big game will bring even more business to the area, showcasing all the small town has to offer.
“I know on ‘College GameDay’ they highlight the whole area as well so hopefully this shines a little spotlight on our downtown area... opposing fans coming into town shopping, eating, dining,” he said.
While the show will not have spectators because of the pandemic, they encourage fans to sign up to join the show virtually at collegegameday.com.
