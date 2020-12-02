South Carolina Supreme Court issues ruling in hospitality fee case

In October, a judge approved a settlement that was brought forward by Horry County and all the municipalities. But the judge ruled in favor of Horry County’s settlement distribution proposal, which has municipalities splitting $18 million, with $1 million set aside for documented claims. The city of Myrtle Beach wanted to split the money between the municipalities and the South Carolina Bar Foundation 50-50. Now the city of Myrtle Beach is appealing that decision.