South Carolina Supreme Court issues ruling in hospitality fee case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Supreme Court issued a ruling in the long-standing hospitality fee fight between Horry County and municipalities.
The city of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March 2019, accusing Horry County of illegally collecting millions of dollars in hospitality fees from municipalities.
The lawsuit was met with appeals and an injunction to stop Horry County from collecting hospitality fees from municipalities while the lawsuit made its way through the court system.
That injunction made it all the way to the South Carolina Supreme Court.
On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the municipalities, stating that the temporary injunction should remain in place.
“The temporary injunction preserves the status quo until the circuit court finally determines the Fee’s legality. The order granting a temporary injunction halting collection of the Fee in the municipalities in Horry County is therefore affirmed,” the ruling stated.
Horry County announced on Tuesday that has postponed its budget retreat that was set for Friday to Jan. 15, 2021 due to the Supreme Court’s filing.
“This will give staff time to evaluate what, if any, impacts this decision will have on our FY21 and FY22 budgets,” Horry County stated in an email.
The fight over hospitality fees is near its end though.
In October, a judge approved a settlement that was brought forward by Horry County and all the municipalities. But the judge ruled in favor of Horry County’s settlement distribution proposal, which has municipalities splitting $18 million, with $1 million set aside for documented claims. The city of Myrtle Beach wanted to split the money between the municipalities and the South Carolina Bar Foundation 50-50. Now the city of Myrtle Beach is appealing that decision.
