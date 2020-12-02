Signs of COVID-19 ‘burnout’ and tips to cope

“Part of it is self-esteem, it makes you feel better. Even if you work from home and you take a shower and you get dressed up decent, doesn’t have to be a full suit, it makes you feel different,” she said. ”Another thing if you are working from home, like with Zoom, you could be standing up rather than sitting now. So if you stand up it has a whole different feel to you and makes you feel like you are out and about more, so whereas sitting down makes you feel more complacent.”