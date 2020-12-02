Scholarships established in memory of slain Conway bank employees

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The legacy of two Conway bank employees killed in a robbery will live on in the form of academic scholarships.
The South Carolina Bankers Association’s Palmetto Scholarship Committee has announced the establishment of the “Katie Skeen Palmetto Scholarship” and the “Donna Major Palmetto Scholarship.”
The scholarships are both worth $2,500 and will be awarded to two college students in South Carolina.
Skeen and Major were slain in a 2017 robbery at a CresCom Bank branch in Conway.
To be considered for a SCBA Palmetto Scholarship students must:
- Be a resident of South Carolina;
- Be a rising junior or rising senior in college, in South Carolina (must be an accredited four-year college or university in South Carolina);
- Have a parent/legal guardian who lives in South Carolina and works for a SCBA member bank, bank holding company, or wholly owned subsidiary in South Carolina or [the student] be a part-time employee at a member bank working a minimum of 20 hours per week;
- Have a minimum grade-point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale;
- Be active in his or her school and community, demonstrate a solid work ethic, and possess strong leadership abilities, good teamwork and a desire to succeed;
- Submit a resume and letter of recommendation from a dean or professor when completing the online application. Part-time employees of a member bank must have a letter of recommendation from senior management.
Applications are accepted from January to March each year.
The deadline to apply is March 25, 2021.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.