North Myrtle Beach leaders vote to extend city’s state of emergency

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the city’s state of emergency and extension of emergency ordinance, according to spokesperson Pat Dowling.
The extended state of emergency will now run for another 60 days, unless leaders rescind it earlier or it’s extended again.
Since mid-October, the state of emergency also includes the emergency ordinance requiring face masks in certain businesses, like retail stores and restaurants.
It was set to expire Friday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.