Myrtle Beach man charged with murder in connection to deaths of Marion County man, woman

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is charged in connection with the deaths of a man and woman in Marion County earlier this year, authorities said.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Isaac Kareem Hemingway was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Maisha Burch and Andrew Legette at a home in the Centenary area.
Hemingway is scheduled for arraignment Thursday at 1 p.m.
The bodies of the victims were discovered by a family member in a home in the Centenary community on Jan. 13.
