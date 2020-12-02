Myrtle Beach man charged with murder in connection to deaths of Marion County man, woman

Myrtle Beach man charged with murder in connection to deaths of Marion County man, woman
Isaac Hemingway (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | December 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 12:04 PM

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is charged in connection with the deaths of a man and woman in Marion County earlier this year, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Isaac Kareem Hemingway was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Maisha Burch and Andrew Legette at a home in the Centenary area.

Hemingway is scheduled for arraignment Thursday at 1 p.m.

The bodies of the victims were discovered by a family member in a home in the Centenary community on Jan. 13.

