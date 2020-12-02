Man charged in shooting on Ocean Blvd. released on bond, online records show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused in a shooting earlier this year on Ocean Boulevard has been released from jail, online records show.
Sequion Johnson, 19, of Lumberton, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, obstructing justice, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
According to online records, Johnson was released Wednesday, Nov. 25, on $75,000 bond.
Johnson was one of six people charged in a shooting that happened on May 24 in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard.
Four people were injured in the shooting. The Horry County Solicitor’s Office said two of the victims were innocent bystanders.
