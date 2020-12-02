Long-term care industry supports CDC recommendation to include in 1st phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

“More than 100,000 long term care residents have died from this virus in the U.S. and our nursing homes are now experiencing the worst outbreak of new cases since last spring with more than 2,000 residents succumbing to this virus each week,” Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL, said in a statement. “Given the asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of this virus combined with the explosion of community spread across the U.S., we are extremely hopeful this vaccine will literally be a lifesaver for thousands of residents and expedite the reopening of our facilities to family members and loved ones.”