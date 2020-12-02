Kickoff time set for Sun Belt Conference Championship game at CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The kickoff time for the Sun Belt Conference Championship game has been set.
No. 14 Coastal Carolina will face No. 20 Lousiana-Lafayette at noon on Dec. 19 at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The unbeaten Chanticleers earned the right to host the title game after Saturday’s win at Texas State.
It will be the second time the Chants and Ragin Cajuns have met in 2020. CCU won the last meeting at Lafayette on Oct. 14 in a 30-27 for the program’s first win over a ranked team.
Before the championship game, Coastal will face No. 25 Liberty at home on Saturday, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. The Chanticleers will then travel to Troy on Dec. 12 to make up a game originally scheduled for Nov. 14.
No ticket information for the Sun Belt Championship Game has been released, and the matchup will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
