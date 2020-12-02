Horry County man with cerebral palsy creates abstract art, donates proceeds

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 26-year-old Horry County man with cerebral palsy is using his talents to give back.
Taylor Parrott, of Little River, recently started drawing abstract art, with the help of his dad, Chip.
Chip suggested he sell the pieces he created, but Taylor had a different idea.
“He said, ‘But I’d like to do something else. I’d like to take some of the money and maybe donate it to some of the folks who have helped me,’” Chip Parrott said of his son.
Taylor has played sports with the Miracle Leagues of the Grand Strand and Florence. He’s also been pushed in a wheelchair during races as part of the group Ainsley’s Angels.
So those are the organizations he chose to donate to.
It’s a happy surprise for Grand Strand Miracle Leagues Executive Director Jennifer Averette.
“I was just so thrilled to hear that Taylor is stepping up and thinking of us,” said Averette. “This artwork that he’s doing is just amazing, and he is so generous and thinking of us at this time.”
Half of the proceeds Taylor gets for each drawing is going toward the three organizations he chose.
What started as a simple hobby has now turned into more than 10 requests for drawings.
His son’s kindness doesn’t surprise Chip at all.
“He’s always had a good heart,” Chip Parrott said. “He’s concerned about if somebody’s sick. If somebody’s in the hospital or something like that, he gets very concerned about them, and he just wants to help them.”
Taylor currently has his hands full keeping up with the high demand for drawings from his family members and close friends, so he’s not ready to start taking any additional requests just yet, though Chip said that could change down the line.
