FMU to hold five in-person commencement ceremonies for fall graduates

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Francis Marion University will hold five in-person commencement ceremonies this month for its fall 2020 graduating class.
According to the university, the ceremonies will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 12.
Officials say the ceremony will include 340 graduates, the largest fall class in FMU history.
But FMU is dividing commencement into five parts to limit the number of graduates and guests in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The five ceremonies, which will be held at the Smith University Center Gym, will be spaced at least three hours apart, allowing the university to clean the facility between events.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks will be required at all times, officials say.
According to the university, each graduate will be limited to three guests, and no one will be allowed in the ceremony without a ticket. Faculty and other attendees will be kept to a minimum.
FMU President Dr. Fred Carter will offer welcoming remarks, but there will be no formal commencement speaker.
The ceremony schedule is as follows:
- Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:00 p.m. (College of Liberal Arts: Biology and Psychology)
- Saturday, Dec. 12 at 9:00 a.m. (School of Business and School of Education)
- Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. (College of Liberal Arts: English, Fine Arts, General Studies, Mass Communication, Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, Political Science and Sociology)
- Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3:00 p.m. (School of Health Sciences Undergraduates)
- Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6:00 p.m. (School of Health Sciences Graduate Students)
