FIRST ALERT: Another cold night ahead of next weather-maker

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cold temperature persist through tonight before milder weather returns for the end of the week along with another risk of rain and gusty winds.
Tonight will once again see clear skies and calm winds allowing temperatures to fall fast after sunset. By daybreak Thursday, temperatures will reach the upper 20s inland to lower 30s across the Grand Strand with a heavy frost for all areas.
Milder weather will gradually return by Thursday with temperatures returning to the upper 50s to near 60. By Friday, temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 60s.
Friday’s warmth arrives ahead of the next weather maker. Clouds will thicken through the day with a few showers likely by Friday afternoon and evening. The best risk of rain arrives late Friday evening through Friday night. As another cold front moves through the area, gusty winds will be likely as well with gusts of 30-40 mph possible Friday night.
The system will quickly exit the region early Saturday with just a stray shower possible near sunrise. Skies will clear through the day, but cooler temperatures will once again blow in on a gusty breeze. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle 50s through the day.
Sunday will see plenty of sunshine, but cool temperatures starting in the 30s in the morning and only climbing into the lower to middle 50s by the afternoon.
