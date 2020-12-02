FIRST ALERT: Another cold day ahead, warmer end to the week

Models are starting to become better about the agreement with showers arriving later in the day on Friday and into the overnight hours. However, the timing is still a few hours off from the GFS and EURO this morning. That simply means that when this rain ends will be the main question, especially with the big Coastal Carolina football game Saturday at 2 PM. The good news? Both models have rain out of the area by kickoff on Saturday. One model even tries to keep Saturday dry and gets the rain out of here by sunrise. Right now, the forecast calls for the best chance of rain late Friday into Friday night with a chance of lingering showers early Saturday before dry weather returns Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.