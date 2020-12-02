FIRST ALERT: Another cold day ahead, warmer end to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This morning is the coldest morning since March for many of you as you wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s inland and lower 30s right along the Grand Strand. You’ll need the jacket or coat as you step out the door this morning and temperatures will struggle yet again for today.
Highs today will reach 52° both in Myrtle Beach and Florence today with a few locations attempting to make a run at slightly warmer weather. Regardless, it’s going to feel even warmer compared to yesterday thanks to a wind that is finally calming down. With clear skies again tonight, temperatures will return to the low-mid 30s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee again.
Milder weather will gradually return by Thursday with temperatures returning to the upper 50s to near 60. By Friday, temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 60s, bringing that warmer weather at least for one day before our next system arrives with rain chances and a cool down.
Models are starting to become better about the agreement with showers arriving later in the day on Friday and into the overnight hours. However, the timing is still a few hours off from the GFS and EURO this morning. That simply means that when this rain ends will be the main question, especially with the big Coastal Carolina football game Saturday at 2 PM. The good news? Both models have rain out of the area by kickoff on Saturday. One model even tries to keep Saturday dry and gets the rain out of here by sunrise. Right now, the forecast calls for the best chance of rain late Friday into Friday night with a chance of lingering showers early Saturday before dry weather returns Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.