Disc golf course officially opens along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand community welcomed their newest kind of golf course Wednesday.
Leaders with Horry County Parks and Recreation and the City of Myrtle Beach opened up the Splinter City Disc Golf Course Wednesday morning.
The course is across from Warbird Park. It’s named after the series of wooden houses that used to be on the site as part of the U.S. Army Airfield.
Horry County owns the land and prepared the course, while the City of Myrtle Beach provided equipment and signage.
It’s free to play, but players will have to bring their own discs.
