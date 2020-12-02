CCU announces traffic, pedestrian safety plan for ‘College GameDay’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s Department of Public Safety announced its GameDay Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Plan ahead of Saturday’s football game.
According to information from the department, University Boulevard will be closed from S.C. 544 to Chanticleer Drive West.
Prior to the game, all westbound traffic on University Boulevard will be sent north on Chanticleer Drive West, or south onto Quail Run, university safety officials said.
Shuttle traffic will be allowed access to University Boulevard from the Chanticleer Drive West intersection. Additionally, Tom Trout Drive from Chanticleer Drive West to Independence Drive will be closed, according to the traffic plan.
Parking areas adjacent to these roadways are paid parking and will be monitored.
The Chanticleers take on No. 25 Liberty at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium. After the game, all traffic will be directed east on University Boulevard to U.S. 501, according to CCU staff.
Crews with ESPN’s “College GameDay” began arriving on CCU’s campus Wednesday afternoon ahead of the program’s first live broadcast from Conway.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.