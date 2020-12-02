The Big Red Bus offering the Polar Bus Express for the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Big Red Bus is offering a fun, new way to explore the Grand Strand.
Myrtle Beach’s only double-decker bus gives you a much more exciting ride around town. Just in time for the holidays, they’ll offer the Polar Bus Express with so many surprises in store. Get your Christmas PJs ready! The ride will be available the first three Saturdays in December.
Passengers will receive their own souvenir golden ticket, a “BELIEVE” sleigh bell, a chocolate chip cookie, water, and complimentary hot cocoa at the end of the destination. If you believe, you may even meet the big man himself.
Tickets are available for purchase through their website.
