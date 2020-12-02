Authorities search for missing, endangered teen in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered teenager in the Murrells Inlet area.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Brody Seward walked away from Inlet Pediatrics in Murrells Inlet on Wednesday.
The teen was last seen at the Circle K convenience store at Wachesaw Road and U.S. 17 Bypass, authorities said.
Seward is described as 5-foot-11, 260 pounds and wearing a red Christmas sweater with a bow, gray sweatpants and white flip-flops with socks.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or (843) 546-5102.
