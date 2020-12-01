‘Wait till you see what’s coming’: Construction finally underway on new Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a sight that many have been waiting to see for more than four years.
Construction has started on the new Surfside Beach Pier. Crews were out demolishing the old pier on Tuesday.
The construction team has fenced off the public beach parking at the site of the old pier, but the beach access point on Surfside Drive will stay open.
A number of people stopped by to get a last look at the old pier before it comes down.
“It was very nice,” said John Wycoff, who stopped to take pictures of the old pier. “Very homey, very quaint. It’s a sad day to see it torn down.”
Wycoff and his wife had plenty of meals over the years at the old Surf Diner at the base of the Surfside Pier.
The diner had to close recently because of the pier demolition.
“The inside of the old Surf Diner was very unique,” said Wycoff. “The walls, the ceiling and especially the people. They were very nice people that worked there.”
Wycoff wasn’t the only one feeling a bit of nostalgia while watching the old pier come down. Mayor Bob Hellyer has some fond memories.
“Going to the ice cream shop and taking your family there,” said Hellyer. “More than anything, it was the Fourth of July fireworks that were set up on the pier.”
Hellyer said he’s excited about what comes next, which is a new pier for people to enjoy after the old one was damaged by Hurricane Matthew.
“There was a lot of work that’s been done in the meantime, not only to re-build the pier but to re-build a better one,” said Hellyer. “We’re going to have the only concrete pier in South Carolina on the ocean.”
Hellyer said construction will take between 16 and 18 months, so the town is hoping for a grand opening in 2022.
The mayor has a message for anyone feeling nostalgic about the old pier.
“Wait till you see what’s coming,” said Hellyer. “This concrete pier is going to be 10 feet taller. We’re looking forward to it.”
The town was supposed to have an official groundbreaking Monday, but it was rained out.
Construction started anyway, and the groundbreaking was moved to 11 a.m. next Monday.
