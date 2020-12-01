U.S. Attorney’s Office, law enforcement to hold press briefing Tuesday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office will join federal, local and state law enforcement for a press conference in Myrtle Beach.
The briefing will be held at the Myrtle Beach police annex building on Mustang Street. It is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Law enforcement officials from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, Horry County Police Department and Florence County Sheriff’s Office will be present.
Stay with WMBF News for the latest.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.