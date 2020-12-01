Two arrested, one wanted in connection with robbery case in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two men are in custody and a third is wanted following an investigation that began after a person said he was robbed of firearms, money and jewelry in Robeson County, authorities said.
According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim arrived at Maxton Rescue around 11 p.m. on Nov. 27 after being assaulted and robbed by two individuals.
On Nov. 30, deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Maxton Police Department executed a search warrant at 92 Jack’s Drive in Maxton as a result of the investigation, a press release stated.
During the search, a firearm, ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized, according to law enforcement.
The following suspects were arrested and charged, according to deputies:
- Jock Lamar Clark, 29, of Maxton, is facing counts of: robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon; assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; first-degree kidnapping; larceny of a firearm; two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon; maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center with a $336,000 secured bond.
- Craig Harris, 30, of Maxton, faces counts of: maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.
Authorities said Sikia Artis Jr., 27, of Maxton, is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, and larceny of a firearm.
Clark is currently on post release with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. He was released from prison in March 2020, the release stated.
Anyone with additional information or any information about the robbery is asked to contact the Maxton Police Department at (910) 844-5667.
