Special election to be held for at-large North Myrtle Beach City Council seat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A special election will be held to fill one at-large North Myrtle Beach City Council seat.
According to the city of North Myrtle Beach, the special election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
The following precincts and polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on that day:
- Windy Hill 1 Precinct- Windy Hill Fire Station # 3 (33rd Avenue South)
- Windy Hill 2 Precinct –Fire Station # 5 (Barefoot Resort)
- Crescent Beach Precinct- J. Bryan Floyd Community Center (Possum Trot Road)
- Ocean Drive 1 Precinct- Fire Station # 1 (2nd Avenue South)
- Ocean Drive 2 Precinct - St. Stephens Episcopal Church- (11th Avenue North)
- Cherry Grove 1 Precinct- Chapel by the Sea Church (Sea Mountain Highway)
- Cherry Grove 2 Precinct - Fire Station # 4 (Little River Neck Road)
- Wampee Precinct (Park Pointe residents only) - Riverside Elementary School (1283 Highway 57 South, Little River)
- Nixons 1 Precinct (Grande Harbour residents only) - North Myrtle Beach High School (3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River)
Officials said no party affiliation will be placed on the ballot, as it is a nonpartisan election.
The term for the seat will run from March 2021 until November 2021.
Residents wishing to run for the seat may file at North Myrtle Beach City Hall.
The filing period will begin at noon on Dec. 18 and remain open during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) until noon on Dec. 30.
Any person that wishes to register to vote in the election must do so no later than Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
More information on voter registration can be found here.
According to the city, the election commission will meet at North Myrtle Beach City Hall at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, to certify the election.
Officials said any runoff will be held two weeks after the election on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
