Sidney Moorer asks S.C. Supreme Court to review conviction in Heather Elvis case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A high-profile disappearance case in Horry County could go all the way to the South Carolina Supreme Court.
Sidney Moorer was found guilty in September 2019 of kidnapping and obstruction of justice in the Heather Elvis case.
The two had been in a relationship that ended weeks before Elvis’ disappearance on Dec. 18, 2013, but cellphone records show the pair had still been in touch.
Moorer and his attorneys filed an appeal with the S.C. Court of Appeals in hopes of acquitting him on the obstruction of justice charge. They stated that the trial judge erred by denying Moorer’s motion that asked for a direct verdict, which means a judge would issue the verdict on the obstruction of justice charge instead of a jury.
But the Court of Appeals ruled that the trial court did not err because there was enough evidence to prove his guilt.
Moorer’s defense team has since submitted a petition for the South Carolina Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals decision in the case.
The documents claim that the state failed to present any evidence that Moorer’s statements to police obstructed the investigation or any impact on any judicial proceedings.
They state that police could only point to one alleged lie from Moorer “when he denied using the pay phone to call Elvis which Petitioner [Moorer] corrected within ten seconds.”
Moorer’s defense team is asking for the state Supreme Court to review the case and ultimately direct a verdict of acquittal on the obstruction of justice conviction.
But if the S.C. Supreme Court denies the review, it means the Court of Appeals’ decision stands.
Moorer is currently serving his 30-year prison sentence in Elvis’ disappearance. His wife, Tammy Moorer, was also convicted of kidnapping Elvis.
Elvis’ body has never been found.
