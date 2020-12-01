Santee Cooper sending checks to customers, non-customers as part of lawsuit settlement

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Santee Cooper and Horry Electric Cooperative customers are receiving checks in the mail from Santee Cooper as a result of the VC Summer lawsuit settlement.
Santee Cooper and their partner Dominion Energy have to shell out $320 million as a result of the settlement.
Customers have started to receive the checks in the mail.
Different customers receive different amounts, depending on how long they’ve been a customer of Santee Cooper or any of the electric cooperatives under Central Electric Power Cooperative. Horry Electric Cooperative is one of those included.
The amount is also determined by which rate schedules the customer was on while a customer.
People who were customers between January 1, 2007, and January 31, 2020, are receiving the checks.
The reason Horry Electric customers are involved is because they receive power that Santee Cooper provides to Central Electric.
“I almost shredded it, because I thought it was a warranty thing for my car, and I just happened to look at it, and it had a court case on it,” said Devon Woodard, who is a Horry Electric customer who received a check. “So I opened it up, and it was $260 that I got.”
Santee Cooper spokesperson Tracy Vreeland said they will send out another round of checks in 2022.
Another agreement as part of the settlement is a rate freeze through 2024.
Vreeland added that members of the class are represented by class counsel. Those attorneys and their representative, the Settlement Administrator, will answer questions about the settlement.
