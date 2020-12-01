Police: 8-year-old hurt in Mullins shooting; investigation underway into multiple shootings

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Mullins Police Department is investigating a string of shootings that have plagued the city over the past couple of weeks, including one that hurt a child.
According to a Facebook post from the Mullins Police Department, the first shooting took place on Hampton Circle. No one was injured in that case.
The second happened on North Mullins Street where two people were shot, police said.
The third took place at the Meadow Park Apartments, where an eight-year-old child was seriously hurt in the shooting.
WMBF News has reached out the Mullins Police Department to see if they believe the shootings are connected. We’re waiting to hear back.
Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information on the shootings to contact the police department. You can remain anonymous. People are asked to call 843-464-0707.
