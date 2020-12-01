Police search for missing, endangered teen last seen near Murrells Inlet

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
Police said 14-year-old Samuel Frederick was last seen at his home on Flat Rock Court near Murrells Inlet around 11:40 p.m. Monday.
According to authorities, Frederick is believed to have left on his bicycle. He may be wearing a green t-shirt and tan shorts or a backpack, with jeans and grey sweatshirt.
Fredrick is described as 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Police said he is considered endangered due to special needs.
If you have any information on Frederick’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
