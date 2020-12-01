Police: Duo trying to sell video game console robbed by Florence man at gunpoint

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department has made an arrest in connection to an alleged armed robbery that happened earlier this year.
The suspect, 20-year-old Dorian Javon Godbolt, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Monday on outstanding warrants for armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
In February, Godbolt and another unidentified suspect allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint in the 900 block of West Dixie Street.
Godbolt reportedly arranged the meeting “under the guise of selling a video gaming console,” Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said.
No injuries were reported.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Herman with Florence police at 843-665-3191 or via email at therman@cityofflorence.com.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.