Police arrest suspect in Timmonsville shooting that hurt bystander

Police arrest suspect in Timmonsville shooting that hurt bystander
Marcus Bolton (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | December 1, 2020 at 10:39 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 11:23 PM

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Timmonsville police have arrested one person in connection to a shooting that hurt one person.

Marcus Bolton, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown confirmed that the charges stem from a shooting on Nov. 6 on Main and Brockington streets.

RELATED COVERAGE | Police: Bystander shot in Timmonsville, suspects at large

The person shot in the case was a bystander, according to Brown.

The police chief added that they are still searching for a second suspect in the case.

Bolton is currently at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.