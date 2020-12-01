Police arrest suspect in Timmonsville shooting that hurt bystander

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Timmonsville police have arrested one person in connection to a shooting that hurt one person.
Marcus Bolton, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown confirmed that the charges stem from a shooting on Nov. 6 on Main and Brockington streets.
The person shot in the case was a bystander, according to Brown.
The police chief added that they are still searching for a second suspect in the case.
Bolton is currently at the Florence County Detention Center.
