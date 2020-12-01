One Grand Strand organization works to revitalize downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Revitalizing downtown Myrtle Beach is top of mind for city leaders, but now a new non-profit organization is stepping in to help promote growth and diversity.
One Grand Strand spent a year and more than $100,000 on a study about the potential of downtown Myrtle Beach and created a downtown development plan on how to achieve it.
“The concern was to try to get together as a private group to support the city and other governmental organizations to help build Myrtle Beach, to rebuild Myrtle Beach so that our downtown would be a center of pride and not of distress,” President and CEO Michael Clayton said.
The group made up of business and community leaders, hired New York-based companies James Lima Planning + Development (JLP+D) and Plan & Process to develop a vision for Myrtle Beach’s opportunity zones.
The companies presented it during Tuesday morning’s city council meeting with a focus on areas near 20th Ave. North, 3rd Ave. North and Canal Street, along with King Street, Washington Street and Grissom Parkway.
The study shows Myrtle Beach ranks high when it comes to measuring economic distress nationwide with a poverty rate of 24%. It also found a lack of diverse jobs, housing, and social infrastructures like cafes and parks.
Clayton said they want to attract more young professionals to the area by creating jobs beyond hospitality, which makes up 45% of the opportunities downtown.
The plan also includes making downtown more walkable and safer for locals and tourists.
The key to development, Clayton said, is through a private/public partnership.
Bill Pritchard, the city’s planning commission chair, agrees.
“All across the country we’ve seen this sort of public, private partnership, and this to me is the most important that’s coming out of this.” Pritchard said.
The group said Myrtle Beach has already taken a number of positive steps towards strengthening downtown, including developing the arts and innovation district, as well as a plan to implement CCU facilities and a theater.
To further this, the companies recommend creating what’s known as a place management organization.
This is made up of a board, full-time staff and an ambassador team committed to downtown development and securing funding.
After the presentation, some residents and downtown employees expressed some concerns with the plan.
“Although it sounds good, we need to look at how this is affecting taxpayers,” one resident said. “Other thing I want to mention I hope that Broadway will be safer and we’ll be able to walk in that area.”
“What I would ask is that moving forward there be communication with the downtown business owners that would be included in this plan,” a downtown employee said.
The city council will vote on adopting One Grand Strand’s downtown development plan at its meeting next Tuesday.
One Grand Strand hopes the city council will approve a place management organization for downtown development by early next year.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.