Man arrested after shots fired call in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is facing drug and weapon charges after reports of a fight and shots fired came on Monday in the city of Georgetown, authorities said.
According to information from the Georgetown Police Department, the incident happened on North Merriman Road. While canvassing the area, officers said they saw the suspect vehicle parked on Lynch Street with two people inside.
Further investigation revealed a 9mm handgun, marijuana and digital scales inside the vehicle, a press release from the GPD stated. The driver of the vehicle, Pernell Coley, had a suspended driver’s license, authorities said.
Coley was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm in the city, the release stated.
The suspect was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.
