Lawsuit against Myrtle Beach over Bikefest set for trial this week

“The record is replete with, and the NAACP’s testifying witness will expand upon, evidence that member requests for services in relation to the City’s treatment of Black Bike Week has overwhelmed the NAACP infrastructure that can be mobilized in Myrtle Beach,” the Dec. 1 trial brief states. “As a result, the NAACP cannot engage in the membership and voter registration drives it would otherwise do during this unique opportunity to reach potential new members and potential new voters who are largely African American and gathering in one relatively small geographic area.”