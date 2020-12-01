Gamecocks, Harris set sights on 1,000-yard rushing milestone

“You’re playing against SEC opponents every week,” Bobo noted of the Gamecocks’ schedule. “We haven’t been really that balanced of a football team or have not been very proficient in the passing game. So, it has made running the ball a little bit more difficult. Now, we’ve done a good job of running a few different schemes. Coaches have done a good job game planning. The players have done a good job adjusting. We’ve given him a chance to be successful in some different types of runs. We’ve been creative in our run game is what I’m trying to say, but when you’re pretty much one dimensional like we’ve been and for him to do that against an all-SEC schedule, I think that speaks volumes of this offensive group and what they’ve done and obviously him.”