FIRST ALERT: Coldest night since March

Friday will also see the arrival of our next weather-maker. Models are in good agreement that showers will overspread the region late the day Friday and into Friday night. However, the timing of when the rain ends is still in question. Some models keep showers around through Saturday while others are rain-free through the day. Right now, the forecast calls for the best chance of rain late Friday into Friday night with a chance of lingering showers early Saturday before dryer weather returns by late Saturday and Sunday.