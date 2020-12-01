FIRST ALERT: Coldest night since March

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Temperatures tonight will drop to the coldest levels since early March.
After struggling to reach the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will plummet tonight with clear skies and nearly calm winds in place. By daybreak Wednesday, the Grand Strand will see widespread freezing temperatures for the first time this season with morning lows near 32. Across the Pee Dee, a hard freeze is on the way tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. A few readings in the middle 20s will be possible north and west of I-95. Areas of heavy frost are likely early Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night will remain chilly, but slightly milder. Afternoon temperatures will manage to climb into the lower 50s. By Wednesday night, temperatures return to the lower to middle 30s.
Milder weather will gradually return by Thursday with temperatures returning to the upper 50s to near 60. By Friday, temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 60s.
Friday will also see the arrival of our next weather-maker. Models are in good agreement that showers will overspread the region late the day Friday and into Friday night. However, the timing of when the rain ends is still in question. Some models keep showers around through Saturday while others are rain-free through the day. Right now, the forecast calls for the best chance of rain late Friday into Friday night with a chance of lingering showers early Saturday before dryer weather returns by late Saturday and Sunday.
