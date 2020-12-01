FIRST ALERT: Cold and blustery day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures this morning continue to fall fast and the wind is making it feel brutal as you step out the door this morning. As you step out the door, expect the temperatures to be in the middle 30s inland and right around 40 degrees here on the beaches. However, with the wind, it makes it feel like it’s the upper 20s to lower 30s to start the day!
Highs today will struggle with temperatures only reaching the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Even then, the wind will make the day feel colder than what it actually is. Highs will feel more like the low-mid 40s at times this afternoon with the gusty winds.
The core of the cold weather settles in tonight through Wednesday morning with the first freezing temperatures of the season possible along the Grand Strand as temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s. Across the Pee Dee, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and a heavy frost is likely on Wednesday morning as the wind begins to calm down.
Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night will remain chilly, but temperatures will start to moderate by Thursday and Friday.
Our next rain chance looks to arrive this weekend as models are still trying to grasp this next system. What looked like an approaching cold front might actually be stopped by a developing low pressure, decreasing those rain chances on Friday to 20% but increasing the rain chances on Saturday to 40%. There is still time for this to change but another low pressure nearby could increase the gusty winds and showers and storms for the first half of the weekend.
