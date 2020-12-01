Dining With Dockery: Sea Captain’s House

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the 11th episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Sea Captain’s House to try out some great food!
Sea Captain’s House has been a Myrtle Beach staple for more than 50 years, offering seafood to the Grand Strand.
Sea Captain’s House is known for their fresh seafood, ocean views and great atmosphere that provides the perfect dining spot for any occasion. Located on North Ocean Boulevard, Sea Captain’s House offers a nice view of the beautiful Grand Strand with both outdoor and indoor seating for breakfast, lunch and dinner. People come to this restaurant year after year for the food and views alone.
You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu. From the amazing hushpuppies to the fresh fish, Sea Captain’s House has something everyone will enjoy.
If you see Andrew at Sea Captain’s House, you will probably find him eating the fresh catch, shrimp or even the Carolina Seafood Platter. It’s one of his favorite parts about this restaurant. So much seafood!
If you are able to, don’t skip dessert! From Key Lime Pie to Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie, they do everything well.
For more information on Sea Captain’s House or a look at the menu, you can visit their website here. You can also watch the entire interview above.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.