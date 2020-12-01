DHEC: S.C. records 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 1,297 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 205,004 and those who have died to 4,091, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 64 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 7,375 and the percent positive was 17.6%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,073 inpatient hospital beds, 8,400 are in use for a 75.86% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 980 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 201 are in ICU and 84 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
