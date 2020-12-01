COVID and college admissions: Preparing for standardized tests during the pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The next round of SAT and ACT testing is just days away, and students are preparing differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perhaps the biggest change is how they’re meeting.
Tutor Alexis Clark said while she used to be meet in coffee shops to review, now she’s working with students online through Google Meet.
Clark noted while many universities are moving away from requiring standardized tests for admission, a big benefit of testing is the scholarship opportunities.
“Especially now that people are going to be choosing colleges probably closer to home, so yeah, it really helps with affordability,” Clark said.
Clark said when it comes to preparation, the number one thing is to practice.
“You can only be helped so much as you can help yourself,” Clark added.
Clark recommends using Khan Academy to help review. She also said a lot of people worry about getting the high-level concepts down, but she said the basics are what you need to focus on.
Nicole Bozick, director of counseling at Fusion Global Academy, an online school, is also weighing in.
Bozick said to have an outlined plan. She said if your exam was canceled or you have one coming up, keep preparing. Plus, if you need to take one, don’t wait.
“Don’t delay in registering for a test because you think it may close down or we might not be able to take it,” Bozick said. “It’s really not worth risking not being able to take it. Space is limited as it already is and they’re filling up very very quickly, so register now.”
Bozick also recommends taking advantage of the extra time with virtual learning to prepare. She suggests virtual study groups or even professional test-prep services.
