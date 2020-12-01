Coroner’s office identifies two found dead inside Marion apartment complex

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people found dead inside of an apartment complex over the weekend.
Deputy coroner Jim Gray named the victims as 29-year-old David Maxwell and 33-year-old Sarita Brown.
The coroner’s office is still waiting on toxicology reports to determine the cause of their deaths, Gray added.
Maxwell and Brown were found dead at a complex on Bluff Road Saturday afternoon.
According to Gray, a third person was taken to the hospital, but their current condition was not immediately known.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the Marion Police Department in the investigation.
Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case.
