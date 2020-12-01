Coastal Carolina ranked No. 18 in latest College Football Playoff Poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - After clinching the Sun Belt Eastern Division on Saturday with a 49-14 win over Texas State, the Coastal Carolina football team moved up in yet another national poll.
In the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Poll, the Chanticleers come in at No. 18, a two spot improvement from their initial ranking of 20th. It’s the highest ranking for a Sun Belt Conference program in the seven-year history of the poll.
An interesting note regarding this week’s poll is that there are 6 non-Power 5 schools ranked in the Top 25, a first in the history of the CFP rankings.
The Chants are ranked No. 14 in both the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches’ Polls. Coastal also cracked the top ten of ESPN’s power rankings this week.
CCU, 9-0, returns home to Brooks Stadium this weekend to host 9-1 Liberty, a team ranked 25th in both the AP and Coaches Polls. The contest kicks off at 2 p.m ET on Saturday and is the featured matchup on ESPN’s College Gameday this week.
