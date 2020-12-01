CCU linebacker Silas Kelly named to 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list

Kelly, who was injured in the second game of the season last year at Kansas (Sept. 7, 2019), leads the team with 67 tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, and an interception this year. He has totaled 8.0 tackles in six of the Chants’ nine games this season, including a career-high 12 tackles in the home win over South Alabama (Nov. 7).